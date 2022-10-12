Ohio National Guard Recognizes Local Radio Stations

The Ohio Army National Guard stopped by the WFIN, WKXA and 106.3 The Fox Studios to thank them for their partnership in bringing awareness to the National Guard and their recruitment efforts.

Brigadier General Thomas Moore presented the radio stations with a minuteman statue that read, “In appreciation of your support of the Ohio Army National Guard through the NCSA Program.”

During the presentation, General Moore emphasized how important it is to get their message out about the many opportunities available through the National Guard.

“The better we can get that message out there — we can put the right people in uniform.”

Get more details about joining the Ohio National Guard by clicking here, and video of the presentation is below.