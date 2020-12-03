Ohio Now Listed On Ohio Travel Advisory Map

(ONN) – Ohio officials are urging caution for those traveling.

The Ohio Department of Health has released its new travel advisory map…and you’ll notice Ohio is highlighted.

The Buckeye State is now above 15 percent positivity rate, which has been the threshold for having to quarantine if you travel to any state that has hit that mark.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Ohio Department of Health is advising Ohioans to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out.