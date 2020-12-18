Ohio Nursing Homes Begin Administering COVID Vaccine

Patients and staff at 10 nursing homes statewide began receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

Governor DeWine says this is a big step.

“This is where we’ve seen the biggest number of people who’ve died. We can’t get them vaccinated fast enough.”

DeWine was on hand at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky and at other facilities as the vaccine was administered.

A Vietnam War Veteran (below) was among the first to receive the vaccine at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown in Brown County.

(above picture courtesy of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services)