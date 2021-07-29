Ohio Offering State Employees $100 To Get Vaccinated

Governor DeWine wants more state employees vaccinated, so he’s offering $100 to any state worker who has gotten the shot.

DeWine says, since January, 99 percent of all people hospitalized in the state were unvaccinated.

He says this money has already been set aside for all employees, whether they get the shot now or have already gotten it in the past.

The governor’s office says the spouses of all state employees will be offered $25 to get vaccinated, as well.