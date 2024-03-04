Ohio Postal Carrier Shot To Death
(ONN) – A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a postal carrier was shot to death in his delivery vehicle over the weekend in Warren, east of Akron.
Police are calling this a targeted attack.
Officers were called just before 2 in the afternoon on Saturday.
Police found 33-year-old Jonte Davis inside a postal van with multiple gunshot wounds.
Lifesaving measures were performed but the man later died at the hospital from his injuries.
