Ohio Predicted To Have Colder, Snowier Winter

Ohio officials are preparing for a colder than usual winter as the state’s Winter Safety Awareness Week begins on Monday.

It’s a coordinated effort between the government and the state’s weather taskforce.

Forecasters are predicting not only colder temperatures but more precipitation this winter.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is reminding Ohioans to stock-up on non-perishable foods and have an emergency kit available.

Winter Safety Awareness Week runs November 14 – 20.

Above and below are a few pics from last winter in Findlay.