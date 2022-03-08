Ohio Rainbow Trout Releases Begin Soon

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is preparing to stock 71 of the state’s lakes and ponds with around 80,000 catchable rainbow trout.

The ODNR says it will begin releasing the fish on March 15th and continue stocking across the state through May.

The fish are raised at state hatcheries and are released when they reach between ten and 13 inches long.

The daily catch limit for inland lakes is five trout per licensed angler with no minimum size restrictions.

Some locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing.

Information about the trout releases, including a complete list of dates, any updates to the schedule because of weather, stocking locations, and event information is available at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).