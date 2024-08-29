Ohio Ranks High For Unsolved Crimes

(ONN) – A new report shows Ohio ranks high among states when it comes to unsolved crimes.

According to new data published by non-partisan non-profit Council of State Governments, Ohio ranks third behind Florida and New Mexico for unsolved crimes.

71 percent of violent crimes in Ohio went unsolved in 2022.

The CSG classifies violent crimes as homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and rape, which is the category that is most unsolved in Ohio.

Homicide is the least unsolved violent crime in Ohio.

The data comes from the FBI’s uniform crime reporting program.