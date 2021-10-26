Ohio Records More Deaths Than Births For First Time

(ONN) – For the first time in state history, Ohio recorded more deaths than births last year, a development experts say was expedited by COVID-19.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that roughly 143,000 Ohioans died last year while about 129,000 were born, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

So far this year the state has had more than 107,000 deaths and more than 100,000 births.

In the 112 years since statewide record keeping began, deaths never previously surpassed births despite countless wars, economic downturns and disease.

The newspaper compiled the data with the Ohio History Connection.