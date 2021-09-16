Ohio Redistricting Commission Approves New Legislative Map

(ONN) – The new redistricting panel in Ohio has failed to reach the bipartisan consensus necessary to pass a 10-year map of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals.

After hours of negotiations, the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new district boundaries purely along party lines, which means the map will last for only four years.

The two Democrats on the panel maligned the GOP-drawn map as an unfair and arrogant thwarting of Ohio voters wishes.

Republicans who drew the final map said they worked to incorporate Democrats requests.

Legal challenges are expected.

Governor DeWine suggested that the commission could’ve come up with a map that is more clearly constitutional and that it’s likely the courts will have to look at if the map complies with the Ohio Constitution.