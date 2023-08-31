Ohio Redistricting Commission To Reconvene To Redraw Maps

(ONN) – Some of Ohio’s political maps are going back to the drawing board.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission reconvenes on September 13th to redraw statehouse maps that were determined to be unconstitutional.

A federal court ordered Ohio’s 2022 legislative elections to proceed on a one-time basis under maps the Ohio Supreme Court found were gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

The existing Ohio House and Senate maps resulted in even larger GOP supermajorities being elected to both legislative bodies.