Ohio Reminding Holiday Drivers To Move Over

As holiday travel ramps up Ohio officials are reminding drivers to obey the state’s move over law.

Triple A Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol met to bring attention to the state’s move over and slow down law, helping drivers become more aware of roadside responders and keeping them safe this season.

“When you come across those flashing lights at the roadside you need to move over or slow down,” said Triple A’s Jim Garrity.

“It’s not just a slogan, it could be the matter of somebody’s life or death.”

Triple A Ohio predicts more than 4 million people across the Buckeye State will travel this week into next, driving 50 miles or more.