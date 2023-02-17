Ohio Reproductive Rights Orgs Join Forces For Constitutional Amendment
A pair of reproductive rights organizations are coming together to get a proposed constitutional amendment before Ohio voters in November.
The groups Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom are filing language with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
That’s the first step to getting an issue on the ballot.
The groups say the amendment would be similar to one approved by Michigan voters last year.
The amendment would secure the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion.