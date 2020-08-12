Ohio Restaurant Association Issues Grim Report

A new report from the Ohio Restaurant Association shows 54-percent of restaurants in the state fear they will have to close in the next 12 months.

The group polled a number of businesses and says this is an increase of 23-percent from the week before.

President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association John Barker says this puts 310,000 employees at risk.

Many business owners say the reduced capacity and curfew limitations are leading to low sales numbers and they won’t be able to sustain their restaurants if that doesn’t change.

Barker is calling for additional government support to help stabilize the industry in Ohio and nationwide.

He points out, however, that some industry sectors, like pizza, are experiencing better sales.