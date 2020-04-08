Ohio Restaurants Permitted To Sell Alcohol With Takeout, Delivery Orders

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is allowing restaurants to sell and deliver alcohol during the current stay-at-home order.

The liquor control commission says the ruling means establishments with an existing liquor license may sell alcoholic beverages under certain conditions.

Under the new rule, customers can purchase two prepackaged drinks that do not contain more than two-ounces of spirituous liquor per meal.

Officials say in addition, local breweries can now sell beer and wine that are not their own product without any food purchases.