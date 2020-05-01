Ohio Retailers Can Reopen Earlier Under Certain Conditions

(ONN) – Retail businesses in Ohio can open up under certain conditions, almost two weeks earlier than previously stated, according to a surprise condition in Ohio’s latest stay-at-home order issued on Friday.

The 14-page directive from Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says currently closed retail establishments can begin offering curbside pickup or delivery.

Also, stores that restrict operations to 10 customers on an appointment-only basis can reopen.

The measure is an effort to put retailers on par with restaurants and their ability to do carryout, and to address smaller businesses’ frustration that big box stores have been open throughout the pandemic, often selling the same products.

May 12th is the day the governor has set for overall retail activity to resume in Ohio.