Ohio Sales Tax Holiday For Back To School Supplies

The Ohio Department of Taxation’s annual three-day sales tax holiday is underway.

The event runs all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday and exempts common back-to-school supplies and necessities from sales and use taxes, to provide a little relief when it comes to the large expenses that families often face to get students ready ahead of the school year.

Items that are tax exempt include any article of clothing priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less and items considered school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Some business owners aren’t sure how much this will benefit them this year, with many schools starting back online.

Check the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website for more details.