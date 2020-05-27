Ohio School Bus Drivers Honor Class Of 2020 In Creative Way

A group of bus drivers in one Ohio school district came up with a unique way to honor the graduates of 2020.

The bus drivers for the Loveland City School District lined up more than 20 buses to spell out 2020 as a tribute for the graduates who won’t get to have a traditional commencement ceremony.

“Some of us have been around long enough to transport these kids since kindergarten”, said bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman.

“And some of us have only been working with the district for a few years, but the one thing we all have in common is the love for our students. This is a huge accomplishment and any way we can show them some love, we will do it. So here’s to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you.”

(picture and video courtesy of Loveland City Schools)