Ohio School Bus Safety Group Issues Recommendations

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s School Bus Safety Working Group released its 17 recommendations to make getting to school safer for Ohio students and mandating seatbelts on school buses is not one of them.

The group examined factors including seat belts, driver training, bus inspections and more.

It found that many bus drivers would like more professional development opportunities.

DeWine created the group in the fall after an elementary school student in Clark County died in a crash.

One of the recommendations in the report is to make bus driver training more uniform throughout the state.

And, because of how expensive school bus safety upgrades can be, the working group recommended that the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce work with the legislature to set up a grant program to offset the costs.

Learn more about the group’s recommendations by clicking here.

In October, a Findlay City Schools bus was involved in a crash that left some students with minor injuries.