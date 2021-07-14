Ohio Schools & Colleges Banned From Requiring COVID Vaccine

Governor DeWine has signed a bill into law that prohibits K-12 schools and colleges from requiring a vaccine that has not received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The law applies to the COVID-19 vaccines which have received an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The governor said he believes the FDA’s emergency use authorization label is causing hesitancy.

A DeWine spokesman said shortly after the bill was signed that the governor is confident that the vaccines will soon be fully approved, as reported by Cleveland.com.

House Bill 244 originally dealt with educational opportunities for children in military families and was amended to include the vaccine prohibition.

The governor recently announced that the state will be holding a second vaccine incentive program.