Ohio Schools Required To Report COVID-19 Cases

Governor DeWine has announced that school districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases to health officials and parents.

DeWine said the health order will mandate schools to establish a system to notify local health departments and parents in writing if a student or staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor stressed that the public report would give as much information as possible while also withholding protected health information that might identify the individual in question.

DeWine said that prompt reporting can help prevent further spread of the virus by keeping all involved informed.