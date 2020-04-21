Ohio Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of Academic Year

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state’s schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

DeWine says the decision not to reopen schools was made to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and for the continuity of student’s e-learning.

DeWine said after consulting with educators that returning students to the classroom in such a short time-frame after a month of learning remotely could be disruptive.

The governor said no decision has been made on the status of in-classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 year.

