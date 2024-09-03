Ohio Secretary Of State Accused Of Attempted Voter Suppression

(ONN) – Ohio’s Secretary of State is coming under fire from legislators in the Cincinnati area over voting rules.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is being accused of attempted voter suppression by the leaders of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

They claim that his actions deliberately limit the voices of citizens by placing undue restrictions on those who vote absentee.

A news conference was held Tuesday morning which included US Representative Greg Landsman, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, county commissioners and others.

In addition to absentee rules, LaRose is seeking legislative action to require proof of citizenship in order to vote.