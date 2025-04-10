Ohio Seeing Positive Results From Stronger Distracted Driving Laws

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and while distracted driving remains a significant concern in Ohio, new data indicates that two years after the state’s “phones down” law took effect, Ohio is seeing positive, lifesaving results.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 in 2023. The bill strengthened the state’s distracted driving laws by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while driving.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the average number of crashes in Ohio has dropped by 8%, injuries are down 3%, and traffic fatalities have declined by 4% since the law took effect in April 2023.

Data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) continues to show about a 10% drop in cell phone use in Ohio among drivers who share their device data as part of employer-based safety programs or in exchange for insurance discounts. CMT estimates the law has saved Ohio at least $337 million in economic damages.

“We’re certainly seeing less distracted driving than before the law went into effect, but we still have a long way to go,” said Governor DeWine. “I appreciate all the drivers who have chosen to stay focused on the road, and I encourage more drivers to do the same. Distracted-driving crashes are completely avoidable.”