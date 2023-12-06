Ohio Selected For Amtrak Expansion

(ONN) – Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says the Federal Railroad Administration has selected four routes serving Ohio and other states as priorities for Amtrak expansion.

Senator Brown says the routes are Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati; Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit; Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh; and the Cardinal route serving New York City, Washington and Chicago.

The Cardinal line would expand from its current three times per week to a daily schedule.

Brown says Ohio, Amtrak and metropolitan planning organizations will now begin corridor development efforts.

Stu Nicholson, the former executive director of ‘All Aboard Ohio,’ says this expansion puts Ohio in the middle of it.

“All of the sudden we’re looking at a revolution in terms of inner city and interstate travel.”