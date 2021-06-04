Ohio Senate Approves Bill Allowing Use Of Fireworks

(ONN) – Ohio lawmakers are taking another crack at closing one of the most ignored loopholes in state law – one related to the treatment of fireworks.

At issue is the requirement that fireworks purchased in the state must be taken out of ohio within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off in the state.

Critics of the law have noted for years that the ban is widely ignored.

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that would rescind the out-of-state requirement and allow the use of fireworks in Ohio.

The legislation would also create an ohio fire code rule recommendation committee to review changes to the state fireworks law and impose a 4 percent fee on purchases of consumer fireworks.