Ohio Senate Bill Bans Closing Gun Stores

(ONN) – The Ohio Senate has approved legislation that would prohibit the statewide or regional closing of gun stores, even during a pandemic.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Senate President Larry Obhof himself sponsored Senate Bill 360, fast-tracking it through the chamber’s legislative process.

Obhof said that, while Governor DeWine has been respectful of the Second Amendment and did not attempt to force licensed firearm dealers to close, the proposed law changes would ensure future state and local officials follow suit.

The National Rifle Association and other advocates support the legislation.