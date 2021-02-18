Ohio Senate Bill Would Limit Governor’s Health Order Powers

A second attempt at limiting Governor DeWine’s health order powers is now heading to the Ohio House for a vote.

Senate Bill 22, which would give lawmakers the power to change or revoke public health orders, passed this week by a vote of 25-8.

Senate Bill 22 would create a six-person committee of Senate and House members to advise the General Assembly on state of emergency orders regarding public health.

Governor DeWine has said that if the bill comes across his desk, he will veto it.