Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Limit Department Of Health’s Powers

Lawmakers in the Ohio Senate have taken a step toward limiting the powers of the Ohio Department of Health.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 311 by a vote of 20 to 12.

The bill would prohibit the Ohio Department of Health from issuing a general, statewide mandate or quarantine order for Ohioans not directly affected by an infectious disease.

It also would allow the general assembly to rescind orders already in place.

The Ohio House would still have to pass this legislation in order for it to make it to the governor’s desk.