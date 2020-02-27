Ohio Senate Wants Daylight Saving Time Made Permanent

(ONN) – The Ohio Senate wants the U.S. Congress to permanently put the country on daylight saving time, eliminating the twice-a-year changing of the clocks.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Ohio Senate voted 31-to-1 in favor of a resolution sponsored by Republican Kristina Roegner of Hudson.

Roegner called changing between standard and daylight saving “government-induced biannual jetlag”.

The resolution urges adoption of the Sunshine Protection Act, which is pending in congress.

Eight states have passed similar legislation to that being proposed in Ohio, but congress must first rescind a federal ban on states adopting daylight saving year-round.