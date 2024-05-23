Ohio Sets New Tourism Record

(ONN) – Ohio has set a new tourism record.

The Ohio Department of Development reports that more than 238 million tourists visited Ohio in 2023, a new record.

A visitor is defined as someone who travels 50 or more miles from home and not as part of a regular routine.

These visitors spent over $56 billion, also a record.

20 percent of them stayed overnight and 84 percent say they will be back within the next year.

More than 400,000 recreation and hospitality workers were positively impacted.

On Tuesday the state celebrated Ohio Tourism Day promoting the summer travel season.