Single Day Record For COVID Hospitalizations In Ohio

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in a single day in Ohio has hit a new high.

Health officials on Tuesday announced there have been 216 people admitted in the last 24-hours, which is a record for new hospitalizations in a single day.

As of Tuesday, 1,221 people were hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, the highest number since July.

2,015 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine said we knocked down surges in cases before and says we can do it again.

He’s urging Ohioans to wear a face mask, avoid gatherings and practice social distancing.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 185,639 cases in Ohio since the pandemic started and 5,083 deaths.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will be released on Thursday.