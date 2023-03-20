Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio runs from March 19th through the 25th.
The Statewide Tornado Drill will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:50.
The City of Findlay is reminding residents that it will be participating in the drill and testing its disaster sirens at that time.
Officials are urging Ohioans to take some time this week and make sure they are prepared in the event of severe weather.
Join us this week to learn more on being prepared before, during, and after a storm. Staying safe in the next storm means preparing now.
Learn how you can stay safe in severe weather: https://t.co/QPcc4tsOh1#OhioEMA #SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek #SWAW pic.twitter.com/B0K2f3Hd0M
— Ohio Emergency Management Agency (@Ohio_EMA) March 19, 2023