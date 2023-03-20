Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio runs from March 19th through the 25th.

The Statewide Tornado Drill will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:50.

The City of Findlay is reminding residents that it will be participating in the drill and testing its disaster sirens at that time.

Officials are urging Ohioans to take some time this week and make sure they are prepared in the event of severe weather.

 