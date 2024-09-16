Ohio Sheriff Says To Write Down Addresses Of Harris Supporters

(ONN) – In northeast Ohio in Portage County, east of Akron, a local sheriff is having to answer questions about a social media post.

In the Facebook post, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski calls on people to write down the addresses of residents who publicly support presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The reason, the sheriff says if Harris wins the election and more migrants arrive they will already have the addresses of their new families who supported their arrival.

WKYC-TV in Cleveland reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment but did not receive a response back.