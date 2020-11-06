Ohio Single-Day COVID Cases Surpass 5,000 For First Time

Both the number of overall cases and active cases of COVID-19 increased in Hancock County in the Friday numbers from Hancock Public Health.

The agency says there were 1,435 overall cases of the virus as of Friday, which is an increase of 58 from Wednesday.

Active cases increased by six, up to 198.

Active cases are patients that are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Total deaths in Hancock County held steady at 31.

10 Hancock County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and one was in the ICU.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

State data shows Putnam County has had 1,610 cases and 32 deaths, and has the highest COVID rate in the state based on population.

On Friday, another new single-day record of 5,008 new cases were reported statewide along with 33 deaths.

There have now been 240,178 cases and 5,494 deaths in Ohio.

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi issued an update on the county’s response to the pandemic as cases are increasing and you can watch that here.