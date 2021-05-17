Ohio SOS Announces Reelection Bid In Video
Ohio’s Secretary of State is running for reelection.
Republican Frank LaRose made the announcement in a short video released on Monday morning.
The video highlights both his military and political experience.
In the video LaRose says as Secretary of State he made sure the state was ready for the biggest election of our lifetime.
“We knew 2020 was gonna be tough and things kept getting tougher, but we were prepared.”
“Every legal ballot was counted, a record-shattering 6 million, and the people of Ohio made their voice heard.”
In February, LaRose spoke at a legislative roundtable at the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.
Among the things he spoke about in Findlay were modernizing elections and the entrepreneurial spirit of Ohioans.
Together we ran Ohio’s most successful election ever, so I know what it takes to keep our state’s position as a national leader.
That’s why I’m running for re-election as your Ohio Secretary of State.
Be a part of the team that gets it done. Sign up at https://t.co/Qgxf4KZ0gZ! pic.twitter.com/N8IYmNHzxN
— Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 17, 2021