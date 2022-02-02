Ohio SOS Identifies Cases Of Potential Election Fraud

(ONN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says a routine review of potential voter fraud has identified 62 new potential cases.

Of the cases, 31 are non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot.

The other 31 may have cast illegal ballots, including 27 in the 2020 general election.

LaRose, a Republican, emphasized that these instances are only a tiny fraction of nearly 6 million votes cast.

LaRose says criminal referrals are all about accountability and showing lawbreakers that Ohio takes election security seriously.

“Voter fraud is rare in Ohio and on my watch we work to keep it that way. Anyone who tries to break the law is on notice, we’ll catch you,” LaRose said.

“That’s how we ensure election integrity.”

He referred the cases to local prosecutors or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.