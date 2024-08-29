Ohio SOS Office Mailing Out Absentee Ballot Application Forms

(ONN) – Ohio voters should be getting something in the mail from the Secretary of State’s office.

The office has begun mailing out absentee ballot application forms.

These can be filled out and sent in if you want an absentee ballot to be sent to you.

This is something the state has done for the past 12 years.

The applications are sent to registered voters.

Then any completed applications are reviewed by bipartisan teams before an actual ballot is mailed out.

Election day is November 5th.