Ohio SOS Request For Absentee Ballot Postage Denied

Those voting by absentee ballot in Ohio this fall will have to pay their own postage.

The Ohio Controlling Board has denied a request from Secretary of State Frank LaRose to spend $3 million to include prepaid postage with the ballots.

Some board members say they hesitate to make changes so close to the election, adding that Ohioans still have many options for voting.

The voter registration deadline is October 5th and early voting begins the following day.

Both state and local officials are urging people voting by absentee to not procrastinate in sending back their ballot for the November 3rd general election.

The Ohio Secretary of States office mails an absentee ballot application to all registered voters.

The Hancock County Board of Elections has an absentee ballot drop box outside their building.