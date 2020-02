Ohio’s Secretary of State is asking Kent State to cancel an event scheduled with actress Jane Fonda this May.

She’s been invited to speak at the 50th anniversary of the May 4th, 1970 shooting that happened on campus.

Frank LaRose says in a Facebook post that Fonda committed treason by taking her controversial trip to North Vietnam in 1972.

Kent’s hosting a weekend of events to commemorate the shooting starting on May 1st.