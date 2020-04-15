Ohio Sports Fans Hoping To See Teams Back In Action

Governor Mike DeWine is beginning to feel pressure from the state’s sports fans who want to see their favorite teams return to the field.

During his coronavirus news conference, DeWine was asked if the Reds and Indians could play games this summer with fans in the stands and if Ohio Stadium would be filled on Saturdays in the fall.

DeWine immediately replied that he did not know but that allowing large gatherings is last on the list of things the state will do as it gradually reopens.

DeWine and his family own the Single-A baseball team the Asheville Tourists in North Carolina and said they don’t expect to be playing before August.