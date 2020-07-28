Ohio Stadium Reducing Capacity, Banning Tailgating

If Ohio State plays any games in Ohio Stadium this coming season it will be in front of far fewer fans than usual.

Ohio State has informed season ticket holders that the stadium will only be at 20 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the department said in a message to ticket holders.

In addition, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Also, tailgating will be prohibited and concessions will be limited.

The Big Ten has already canceled non-conference games for the fall and the pandemic is putting into question whether there will be any season at all.