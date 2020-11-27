Ohio State At Illinois Canceled, Team Activities Paused

The Ohio State football game at Illinois that was scheduled for Saturday will not take place.

Ohio State says it canceled the game after further positive COVID-19 tests were discovered in their program.

The university previously revealed that head coach Ryan Day had tested positive and wouldn’t be attending the game.

All team-related football activities are now on pause.

The decision to cancel and pause was made jointly by Director of Athletics Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson, head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

Ohio State says the program will resume team activities when medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State is 4-0 on the season. They have Michigan State and Michigan remaining on the schedule.

The Big Ten title game is set for December 19th.