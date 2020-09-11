Ohio State Coach Says Players Deserve Answers From Big Ten

Ohio State Football coach Ryan Day wants answers from the Big Ten about when the conference plans to begin the football season.

The Big Ten announced last month it was postponing fall sports because of concerns about playing during the pandemic.

The Pac-12 soon followed suit, but six other major college football conferences are still playing.

The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are kicking off this weekend.

Day said communication with the Big Ten has been disappointing and often unclear.

The coach said he and his players deserve answers about why they aren’t playing when other schools are.

And he said losing the fall season should result in financial consequences for those responsible, and he’s hopeful the Big Ten will reverse its stand.

Ohio’s attorney general recently said Ohio State could sue the Big Ten over the issue.

