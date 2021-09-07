Ohio State Details Changes Ahead Of Home Opener

Ohio State is letting fans know what they can expect when they return to Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s home opener against Oregon.

Athletic Director Gene Smith is encouraging everyone to get there early on game day, saying new ticketing operations and construction around campus could lead to unexpected delays.

In August, Ohio State announced updated mask guidance, plans to go cashless, mobile ticketing and more.

Masks will be required in all interior public spaces in Ohio Stadium, which includes the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms and press box.

Masks will not be required for outdoor public spaces, which include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.

Fans will no longer receive their game tickets in the mail and instead will display their tickets on their mobile device.

Ohio State says mobile tickets offer contactless entry into Ohio Stadium and greater convenience and safety.

University officials detailed the changes on Tuesday ahead of the Saturday game with Oregon.