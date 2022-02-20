Ohio State Fair To Return In Full This Summer

After two years of being affected by COVID-19-related restrictions, the Ohio State Fair will be back at full capacity this year.

The state fair was canceled completely in 2020 and in 2021, only those presenting livestock exhibitions – as well as the presenter’s family and guests – were allowed to attend.

Fair organizers announced that this year’s fair will run July 27 to August 7 at the Ohio Expo Center at full capacity.

Fair officials said that the first big-name acts of this year’s concert and event series will be announced on March 7, with additional announcements to be made on March 21 and April 4.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay as usual will be held Labor Day Weekend, and in 2022 the fair will run from August 31st through September 5th.

The Putnam County Fair is one of the earliest fairs and will run from June 20th through 25th in Ottawa.

For the complete 2022 fair schedule, click here.