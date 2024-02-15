Ohio State Fires Men’s Basketball Coach

(ONN) – The Ohio State University has fired men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann after seven years with the program.

Holtmann will not finish this season.

The Buckeyes still have 6 games to go in the regular season.

Associate head coach Jake Diebler will now take the team over on an interim basis.

The Buckeyes have not won a road game since January first of 2023.

So far this season Ohio State 14 and 11, 4 and 10 in Big Ten play.

Chris Holtmann is owed $12.8 million on his contract.

The search for a new head coach will begin when this season ends.