Ohio State Football 2024-25 Conference Opponents Announced

The Big Ten football schedule will look different beginning in 2024 as UCLA and USC join the conference.

There will no longer be divisions and all 16 teams will be bunched together.

Taking a look at the 2024 road games, Ohio State will play Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and UCLA on the road.

That means a regular season game in the Rose Bowl.

Jumping ahead to the 2025 season, and the USC Trojans will be coming to Ohio Stadium.

That will be their first trip to The Shoe since 2009.

The Buckeyes open the 2023 season at Indiana on Saturday, September 2.