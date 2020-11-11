Ohio State Football Game Against Maryland Canceled

Ohio State’s football game at Maryland this Saturday has been canceled.

The University of Maryland announced on Wednesday that it has paused all team activities due to an elevated number of COVID cases with the program.

“The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturdays game was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference,” the University of Maryland said in a release.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says the health, safety and well-being of his student-athletes remains his main concern.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic,” Day said.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Indiana at noon on Saturday, November 21st.