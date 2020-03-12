Ohio State Football Spring Game Canceled

(ONN) – An annual event scheduled for April 11th that drew 60,000 fans to Columbus last year isn’t happening this year.

The Ohio State Football spring game is officially canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Ohio State released a statement saying the game will not be played and attendance to all other sporting events will be limited.

Only immediate family members and essential gameday employees will be permitted to other events.

In addition to that news, head football coach Ryan Day said he’s shutting down recruiting operations until at least April 20th.

(picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)